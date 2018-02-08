Egypt, Ägypten, Egyptian Arabic

aus dem Kunstmuseum Hamburg
Verzeichnis der 53 Abbildungen unten.
Bildverzeichnis:
Alexandria-Pompey Monument
Arab Beggar
Arab Cheik
Arab with three Wives and two Servants
Arab Woman
Cheikh el Beled
Cheops Pyramid
Child Horus
Door at a Tomb
Egypt-Dahabiyehs
Egypt-Date Sellers
Egypt-Distant View of Pyramids
Egypt-Kasr en Níl
Egypt-Market Place Ghezireh
Egypt-Poultry Dealers
Egypt-Prince Ra and Princess Nefer
Egypt-Pyramides
Egypt-Pyramides II
Egypt-Route to the Pyramids
Egypt-Sphinx
Egypt-Three Panels of Wood
Entrance to Pyramid
Found at Sakkara-Statue
Heads of Statue Found at Karinak
Heliopolis
Hippopotamus Goddess-XXX-Dynasty
Hycsos Sphinx
King Chefren
Landscape near Cairo
Limestone Statue of Ti
Mummy of Ramses II-XIX Dynasty
Mummy of Seti I-XIX Dynasty
Museum of Egyptian Antiquities-Gizeh
Our Party-Sphinx-Egypt
Pyramid-Khufu-Khafra-Menkaura
Pyramid-Sphinx-Granite Temple
Sheick of the Pyramid
Shepheard Kings
Shubra Avenue
Sphinx from Gizeh
Sphinx from Gizeh II
Sphinx of Tutmes III
Statue at Tutmes III
Statue of Hathor
Straußenfarm-Heliopolis
The Ancient of the Great Pyramid
The Ancient of the Great Pyramid II
The Ancient of the Great Pyramid III
Entrance to the Great Pyramid
The Grat Pyramid of Cheops
The Pests of the Pyramids
The Sphinx
Virgins Tree-Heliopolis
